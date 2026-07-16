Cardigan RNLI has received a generous donation of £1,000 from members of Bryn Seion Presbyterian Church of Wales, Aberporth.
The donation was made from funds raised through the sale of items before closure of the church and was presented to volunteers at Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat Station during a recent visit.
Representatives from the church were welcomed to the station, where they had the opportunity to watch a training launch and meet some of the volunteer crew over a cup of tea.
Members of the congregation explained that they chose to support Cardigan RNLI because the charity’s volunteers have helped them personally in the past, as well as friends and members of their community.
A spokesperson for Bryn Seion Presbyterian Church said: “We wanted to donate to Cardigan RNLI because the crew have helped both us and people we know over the years.
“The RNLI provides an invaluable service to our community and coastline, and we are pleased to be able to support their lifesaving work.”
Cardigan RNLI volunteers expressed their gratitude for the donation, which will help support the charity’s lifesaving service.
Louise Francis, Cardigan RNLI Launch Authority, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Bryn Seion Presbyterian Church for this generous donation.
“As a charity that relies on voluntary contributions, support like this helps ensure our volunteer crews can continue to save lives at sea. It was a pleasure to welcome members of the church to the station and show them some of the training and preparation that goes into keeping our crews rescue ready.”
Cardigan RNLI would like to thank everyone at Bryn Seion Presbyterian Church for their kindness and support.
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