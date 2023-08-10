One who has workedin the field of care for over a quarter of a century through themedium of Welsh is Kenuoe Morgan. Kenuoe, who is deputy manager atHafod Mawddach Residential Home in Barmouth, came to Bala fromLesotho in 1997 and started working for Gwynedd Council. They tookadvantage of the opportunity to learn Welsh at AberystwythUniversity, becoming fluent in the language in 2000. Keneuoe nowworks in a care home, supporting people with dementia and complexneeds. Promoting people's rights and focusing on the person and whatis important to them is an important part of Keneuoe's role. Bycommunicating with residents in their chosen language, Keneuoe isable to build a relationship with them and support them, which helpsthem maintain their well-being.