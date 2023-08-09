Dozens of Eisteddfodwyr of all ages had the opportunity to dance the night away on the main Pavilion stage.
A Twmpdaith, a new adaptation of the traditional Scottish Ceilidh, was organised by WYTH, a project to promote and celebrate traditional Welsh dance.
It came at the end of an evening of dance competitions at the Eisteddfod which is being staged this week at Boduan on the outskirts of Pwllheli.
And everyone seemed to be having fun as the callers called out the moves in time to the music.
Funded through the Arts Council of Wales’s Connect and Flourish scheme a group of young dancers and musicians have been touring Wales to holds Twmpdaith's at various venues this summer.
Project co-ordinator Rhian Davies of Menter Maldwyn and project co-ordinator said, “Folk dancing, clogging and twmpaths are such an integral part of our heritage and identity as Welsh people. But more than that, dancing is so much fun and without a doubt brings joy to the soul.
"I don't think it’s physically possible to dance and not crack a smile!”
She said the name WYTH (eight) was chosen for the project as the figure of eight is an important and regular pattern found in Welsh folk dancing and clog routines.
It was the first time the Eisteddfod had grouped all the group dancing classes into one evening of competition and featured hundreds of youngsters. Every nook and cranny backstage was taken with various groups getting ready and having last minute rehearsals. Solo competitions are taking place at other times this week,
After all groups had danced the audience were treated to a multi-media dance by a professional troupe before the Twpdaith began.