NOT every Eisteddfodwr visiting the festival is looking for a new car. But the chance to drive home in a brand new vehicle could happen to one lucky person this year.
The BV Rees area on the Maes has a variety of special cars and visitors can have a chat with the team and maybe buy a raffle ticket for the chance to win a Fiat Grande Panda.
BV Rees is the longest serving Fiat dealer in the UK and, surprisingly, the second longest serving in the whole of Europe.
Therefore, it is entirely fitting that a new Fiat Grande Panda is the raffle prize at the 2026 National Eisteddfod.
The relationship between the Eisteddfod and the BV Rees company is a long and important one.
The company presented a car as a raffle prize at National Eisteddfod held at St David's in 2002.
BV Rees has been an integral part of the communities of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire for many years.
The business was established in Llandudoch in 1948 by Victor (BV) and Esther, repairing all types of vehicles and agricultural machinery.
The company grew rapidly as the reputation of BV's exceptional engineering skills spread.
More staff were employed, and soon after second-hand vehicle sales beganIn 1959, a car showroom was built and new Triumph, Singer and Standard vehicles were introduced to the stock.
However, in 1969 came a major transformation when Fiat was added as a franchise.
Today, almost 60 years and around 12,500 vehicle sales later, the Fiat sign still proudly adorns the showroom walls.
The company continued to grow with the contribution of the whole family, and Wyn, the youngest son of Victor and Esther, is now at the helm.
Another showroom was added along with additional franchise partners.
Today the company offers a comprehensive range of vehicles through Fiat, Fiat Professional, KGM and, most recently, Leapmotor, enabling them to provide almost every type of car, light van and commercial vehicle — a true one-stop shop.
Iwan, the middle son of Wyn and Katherine, is now head of sales as the business continues to expand, building on his reputation for personal customer service and deep technical expertise.
He said: "Over the years, we have served several generations of families, many of whom are now our friends, and who continue to trust us with the purchase and maintenance of their vehicles.
“We are extremely proud of our dedicated and caring staff, whose commitment ensures that this tradition will continue for many years to come.
"We serve customers from all over the country, but to the people of the Garreg Las area - our home and our heritage - we owe our success.
“Having this special festival on our doorstep is a real privilege, and we are extremely grateful and proud to be one of the main sponsors of the event."
Raffle tickets are on sale on the Maes, with the lucky ticket being drawn on the last day of the Eisteddfod.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.