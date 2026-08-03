THE new musical, Sefyll ar y Sgwar, combines the music of Ail Symudiad with a new story and the voices of the Eisteddfod Choir provide a background for the actors and the professional band.
Tonight (Monday night, August 3) the show, which has been written by Nico Dafydd and Mari Elen, will be performed for the second time in the National Eisteddfod Pavilion.
Siwan Llynor, the show's director, said the intention of the show is to celebrate the contribution and legacy of Richard and Wyn Jones to the Welsh music scene.
"Many of their songs talk directly about the Eisteddfod area this year, and the hope is that we have succeeded in transforming the Pavilion into one big gig, with an opportunity to celebrate some of Wales' most iconic songs," she said.
But she added that although the songs are probably familiar, the music is quite different.
"They are all Ail Symudiad songs, there is no arguing about that, but Steffan Rhys Williams as Music Director has arranged them in the musical style of the 1960s rather than Rich and Wyn's period in the '80s.
“As children of the time, the two brothers would have heard, and perhaps been influenced by the music of groups such as the Beatles, who in turn came under the influence of people such as Elvis Presley," she said.
The story takes place in a cafe on the town square.
"It's a popular place, and the people of the town come there to have a cuppa and a chat.
“The big talking point is the intention of a developer, John Lord, to transform the town center by building a large shopping centre.
“John Lord claims that this will ensure the future of the town, with everything new and shiny.
“But the residents do not share his vision, and they decide to oppose. We will see what they do, and if they succeed by the end of the show," said Siwan.
The other main characters of the show are Nansi, who will be portrayed by Betsan Lees, and her mother (Llinor ap Gwynedd), with Mefin Hughes taking the part of Morys.
"I was keen to get as many local accents as possible for the show, and I'm delighted that Mefin and Betsan are taking part as we will certainly hear the voices of the area on stage.
“Betsan and Llinor have close links with the area, and Mefin, who is a member of the Lavant group, is from Cwm Gwaun," added Siwan.
Ryland Teifi plays the role of John Lord. Born in the area, he is an experienced actor and musician who has been a familiar face on Welsh stages and screens for decades.
Local singers from the Eisteddfod were invited to join the choir at the beginning of the year, and there was an incredible response, with over 250 gathered for the first practice.
As the rehearsals continued, more singers joined and by mid-April, there were over 300 of them.
Sefyll ar y Sgwar is at the Eisteddfod Pavilion at 19.30. More details online - www.eisteddfod.cymru
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