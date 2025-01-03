Plans to convert a Cardigan town centre store building to a one-bed dwelling have been given the go-ahead despite concerns raised about access and wood-burning fuel being used at the property.
Permission was granted by Ceredigion County Council planners for the conversion of a building known as The Stores into a one-bed dwelling with integrated garage at Williams Row, Cardigan.
The building has been empty for more than two decades.
Two objections to the scheme were received raising concerns that wood-burning technology was “unsuitable for installation in central Cardigan” and fears over access and parking.
The plans were approved subject to conditions, including receiving full details of the wood burning stove setup, before being given the full go-ahead.