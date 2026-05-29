Wales' new energy minister has reiterated Plaid Cymru's commitment to not allowing pylons to be built.
Controversial plans to build a string of pylons through the heart of mid Wales have led to the matter being heard in the High Court.
Green Gen Cymru wants to build the pylons to connect proposed wind farms to the national grid, but campaigners and Plaid Cymru have called for new cables to be placed underground.
Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Energy, Adam Price, MS, told S4C: "As we said in our manifesto, our (Plaid Cymru) policy is very clear.
"There will be no new pylons and distribution lines in Wales that are part of our control.
"We accept that in some parts there will have to be exceptions in terms of undergrounding - not for pylons, as there is no room for them on new lines - but where there are exceptions, wooden poles or similar infrastructure."
Green GEN Cymru intends to develop new connections from new wind farms in Powys and Ceredigion using pylons to transport electricity to a new substation in Llandyfaelog.
The Welsh Government is responsible for planning decisions relating to new lines carrying up to 132kv of electricity. High voltage lines are a matter for the UK government.
A report to the Welsh Government by a panel of independent experts at the beginning of the year suggested that the cost of installing underground electricity cables was approximately 2.2 to 2.8 times more expensive than using pylons.
In April, 500 landowners and farmers joined forces for a Judicial Review at Cardiff High Court, which challenged the alleged behaviour of officers representing Green GEN Cymru, accusing them of acting unlawfully and with disregard for biosecurity whilst trying to access private land.
A full judgement will be given in due course.
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