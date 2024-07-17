People in Caernarfon now have access to hundreds of thousands of radio and television programs from the archives of BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C, thanks to a new Clip Corner in Gwynedd Archives.
Clip Corner has computer terminals for anyone to sit and listen to the programs available.
The Welsh Broadcast Archive is the first of its kind in the UK, tracing almost a century of broadcasting.
It draws together material from the screen and sound collections of BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales, S4C and the National Library of Wales.
By preserving, cataloguing and digitizing this material and presenting it on a fully searchable website, the National Library of Wales is committed to making this extraordinary collection accessible to everyone.
The establishment of Clip Corners will ensure communities beyond the National Library in Aberystwyth can see the entire archive in their local area.
As part of this project, a diverse collection of 1,500 clips will also be curated and made available for anyone to view online and on social media.
The Welsh Broadcasting Archive project was made possible through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (£4.7M), the Welsh Government (£1M) and the private funds of the National Library of Wales (£1M).
National Library Chief Executive Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: "Thank you to Gwynedd Council and Gwynedd Archives in Caernarfon for working together to create this new resource. We as a library are dedicated to creating a closer link with the communities of Wales and to give people access to our collections in innovative ways.
This Clip Corner will mean that we will build on the engagement work that has already been taking place with local groups in Gwynedd in order to bring people closer to their radio and television heritage."
National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales Director, Andrew White, said: "It is our privilege to support this important and progressive project which will protect and share the broadcasting heritage of Wales so that today's and future generations can appreciate, enjoy and learn from it for years to come."