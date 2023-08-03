Three members of the same family from Borth have artwork on display at the Jen Jones Quilt Centre in Lampeter.
Jenny Williamson, her husband Stuart Evans and their son, Jonah Evans, have been invited by the centre to display their art together.
The title of the show is Welsh Mountains and Wildlife and it remains at the gallery until 2 September.
Lampeter mayor Rhys Bebb Jones opened the exhibition. He said in his speech how pleased he was to see the landscapes of north and mid Wales celebrated in this display. He went on to say how the Jen Jones Quilt Centre was a local, national and international attraction.
“This is the first time the family have shown work together,” he added. “It is refreshing to see ceramics and print displayed together. The show has a wide range of stunning art to view.
“Each artist has a strong and distinctive style. The exhibition is based on the Williamson-Evans family experiences of walking and exploring the mountains and wildlife of mid and north Wales.
“By enhancing the Jen Jones Quilt Centre with contemporary art works it puts Lampeter firmly on the cultural map.”
The centre has a number of galleries as well as a fine café and is situated in the old town hall in the centre of Lampeter.
Jenny, who is displaying her ceramics said: “We have a long-standing connection to Cader Idris in particular, which we have climbed many times, in all weathers and we have enjoyed many adventures on the north Wales mountain ranges.
“This exhibition reflects and celebrates many of our visits to these areas. My husband and son both make prints and I produce hand-thrown ceramics. We were so pleased when Jen asked us to exhibit together.”
There are 60 works in the exhibition. It is free to visit the temporary exhibition which stands alongside the major display of stunning Welsh quilts from the Jen Jones collection.
The centre is open from 11am until 4.30pm; not Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 01570 422 088 or visit the Jen Jones Quilt Centre website at www.welshquilts.com