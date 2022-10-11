A family show not to be missed
Milkshake! Live is back and monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new show for you all.
He will be joined by some of his favourite Milkshake! friends plus two presenters, creating the most dazzling show you have ever seen!
Join Paddington, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues and You! for some unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!
Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite friends and watch the music, lights, costumes and the stage. With great friends, anything is possible.
This new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet!
Produced by Mark Thompson Productions and in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting, Milkshake! Live comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Sunday, 23 October, at 12pm and 3.30pm.
