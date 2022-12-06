A new book by Ceredigion author Gerwyn Morgan has sold out its initial print run within just one week of being published.
The book, called The Faded Glory - The Tivyside Squires and their Mansions, is already being reprinted.
It is about the landed gentry families of the Tivyside area of south-west Wales and provides an intriguing glimpse into the exploits, foibles and scandals during Victorian times of these country squires who dominated rural life in west Wales right up to the First World War.
According to Gerwyn, who hails from Beulah, Newcastle Emlyn, the lifestyle may not have matched the scale and lavishness depicted in the television series Downton Abbey, however it was a pampered way of life serviced by a small army of servants that included butlers, housekeepers, cooks, maids, groomsmen, coachmen and even liveried footmen.
A total of 50 Tivyside mansions are featured in the book which includes 150 photographs.
The mansions extend from Llwyngwair near Newport, Pembrokeshire to Alltyrodyn near Capel Dewi, Llandysul.