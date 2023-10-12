A celebration of the music of Motown legends The Temptations is coming to Aberystwyth this month.
Just My Imagination is a journey through the music of The Temptations, from their first hit, The Way You Do The Things You Do in 1964, all the way through to the career highs of My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud, Papa Was a Rolling Stone and Just My Imagination.
This iconic group’s musical legacy spanned more than 50 years, and 24 Temptations group members!
This original production is inspired by the pace and energy of the hit Broadway show Ain’t Too Proud, which earned a phenomenal 14 Tony nominations in 2019.
Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers, Just My Imagination brings a fresh, exhilarating, and incomparable night of sing-along, dance-along magic to theatres throughout the UK.
Just My Imagination opens its UK tour at Aberystwyth Arts Centre for one night only on Thursday, 26 October.