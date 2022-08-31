A wacky extravaganza of satirical musical theatre
Saturday 10th September 2022 9:30 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Introducing outrageous TV host Ceri-Ann Arian!
Welcome to the world of tacky shopping channels, gameshows and overpriced products.
A highly interactive, comedy, musical theatre extravaganza performed in Welsh, exploring the Pink Tax ’phenomenon’, consumerism and gender in true musical-theatre fashion.
A collaboration between Kitsch & Sync Collective and bilingual singer-songwriter, music producer and theatre performer TeiFi, this is an OpenOut2022 commission by Wales Outdoor Arts Commissioning Consortium and Articulture.
Supported by the Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government and the National Lottery.
See the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre today, Saturday, 10 September, at 12.30pm, 2pm and 4pm.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |