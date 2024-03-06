Panto season is done and dusted for another year – oh yes it is! - and one group in Gwynedd has been looking back on their return to the stage this year.
The members of Dolgellau Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) have been in touch with Maes to say they finished their 2024 pantomime run of Charming, a Prince of a Panto, with a full house on Sunday, 18 February.
A society spokesperson said: “Theatr Fach in Glyndŵr Street, Dolgellau had not staged a panto since 2020, just before lockdown.
“They were back with a bang this year for six performances over two weekends in February.
“The audiences joined in enthusiastically and there was something for everybody in this traditional romp, directed by Jacki Thompson.”
DADS was established in 1978. Doctor Terry Ogden and some like-minded thespians joined together to form the society, performing in Neuadd Idris.
Acquiring their Glyndwr Street building was an achievement the group is proud of.