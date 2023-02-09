In a recent edition of the BBC Radio 4 series Four Thought, Aberystwyth artist Ted Harrison described how he became an art student and studied for a degree in fine art at the age of 60.
The former BBC radio presenter and BBC religious affairs correspondent, who already had a PhD in theology, told of how he became increasingly aware of the inadequacies of language when describing matters of faith and spirituality.
He was equally critical of contemporary art theory, which he said was ‘militantly secular’ and of the way religious disputes arose when believers argued over the meaning of words in scripture.
“Appreciating a work of art is, for the observer, a discourse between the senses and the spirit,” he said. “To be moved by a work is akin to a religious experience - not necessarily a dramatic moment - but in that it involves something of and within the person that is not solely of the material world. It is transcendence. And creating a work of art can be like prayer.”
Ted’s series of 14 paintings, Sins of the World is being shown in Brecon Cathedral from 24 February to 12 March.
“It is the first showing in Wales of the paintings, which relate the story of the trial and Crucifixion of Jesus to wars and genocides of modern times,” said Ted.