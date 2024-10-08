Aberystwyth University’s Lifelong Learning Department held an open event at their new art studio.
Located on the university’s Gogerddan campus, the studio is housed in the Milford Building - once part of the Pryse family’s Gogerddan estate - near Penrhyncoch.
Over 60 people joined Lifelong Learning staff and tutors at the event showcasing this new facility.
Tutors demonstrated various design techniques, and lifelong learning staff informed attendees of the wide-range of short courses available.
This new studio is light, airy, has free parking, disabled access, kitchen, a quiet sitting area, and is within easy reach of green spaces that will enhance learning for practical courses.
Elin Mair Mabbutt, Head of Lifelong Learning, said: “Following the difficult and uncertain post-Covid period, we are pleased to be able to re-introduce many face-to-face Natural History Illustration and Art and Design courses. This new studio is an ideal venue to deliver these courses, and we look forward to welcoming learners to Milford Building.”
For more information visit aber.ac.uk/learning