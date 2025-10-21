Plans to downgrade Bronglais Hospital's stroke service to a treat and transfer unit will increase health inequalities across Wales, a leading charity has warned.
In advance of Wednesday’s Bronglais stroke service petition debate at the Senedd, the Stroke Association has confirmed its objection to the current proposals by Hywel Dda Health Board to downgrade the Bronglais Stroke Unit.
In a communication to Senedd Members it has confirmed: “The Stroke Association does not support Hywel Dda University Health Board’s proposed changes to move stroke rehabilitation to a treat and transfer model. We believe that the current public proposals risk undermining specialist-led treatment, fragmenting services, and increasing health inequalities across Wales.”
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has welcomed this timely intervention by the Stroke Association, saying: “I am so pleased that the Stroke Association has taken the opportunity of Wednesday’s stroke petition debate to assert its objection to the model proposed by the health board.
"Many of the reasons given by the Stroke Association mirror the concerns of the thousands of petitioners.
"In particular, the lack of detail given by the Health Board on its proposal and how it is clinically-led, has concerned the Stroke Association.
"I was also pleased to see that the association state that the national picture has not been considered by the Health Board and that there is a need to plan services alongside Swansea Bay Health Board, rather than in duplication with Swansea Bay.
"A national overview of stroke services would highlight the need for mid Wales to be served by a full stroke unit.
"Crucially, the Stroke Association is concerned at siting a stroke unit in a location without an on-site emergency department, as would be the case in Llanelli.
"The health board should now withdraw its plans on stroke from its Clinical Services Review and plan a future for stroke services with all mid Wales health boards and alongside Swansea Bay Health Board.
"This would enable a regionally-designed specialist and rehabilitation stroke service for all of mid and west Wales.”
A Senedd debate will be held on Wednesday following a petition signed by more than 17,500 people calling on the Welsh Government and Hywel Dda University Health Board to protect and invest in Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit, rather than downgrading it to a “treat and transfer” model.
Campaigners said that Bronglais Hospital currently delivers a high-performing stroke service, yet Hywel Dda’s consultation proposals include no plans to retain full stroke services at Bronglais and could see acute stroke patients transferred over two hours away for treatment.
The Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) was set up in the wake of the move and the group said “our supporters believe this is unsafe, unfair, and unacceptable for Mid Wales.”
Hywel Dda University Health Board's Clinical Services Plan (CSP) looked at changes to critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, stroke, radiology and urology across the health board’s four main hospitals.
An extraordinary board meeting to make decisions on the future of the nine service, will take place in February 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.