Aberdabbadoo returns with a new walking tour of Aberystwyth!
For this immersive experience Alison takes you through time, detailing maritime traditions and the Victorian heyday of Aberystwyth.
Meander along the streets of Aberystwyth, visiting important historic locations often hidden in plain sight. You will emerge baptised by knowledge and with a bounty of new tales to tell your friends.
You won’t need sea legs for this tour, but comfortable walking shoes are recommended.
Tours last around two hours. There will be a stop for refreshments halfway through. This series of walks is being supported by MASHED who offer all sailors a complimentary beer tasting experience and small snack as part of the tour. Places are limited, so book now!
This is one of a series of immersive walks offered by aberdabbadoo. The original Mosaic (A Night on the Tiles) and a WW2 love story about two undergraduates narrated through excerpts of letters are also on offer.
For more information email www.aberdabbadoo.com