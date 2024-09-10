Art society members in a village in Gwynedd will be treated to a demonstration by a professional artist next week.
Wendy Murphy will give the demonstration, on Aspects of Landscape, to artists at Aberdyfi Art Society.
The demonstration is on Tuesday, 17 September at Neuadd Dyfi from 10am-3pm. Please bring your own lunch but drinks will be provided.
Wendy Murphy is a professional artist who moved to Gwynedd in 1990.
She is a part time lecturer in Fine Art and Life Drawing at Coleg Meirion-Dwfor.
Wendy has won many prestigious awards for her works and exhibits throughout the UK.
“The demonstration will be open to members and non-members of Aberdyfi Art Society, and is sure to be a very interesting and instructive morning,” a society spokesperson said.
The demonstration follows a successful exhibition for the society during which 22 framed paintings were sold and a record number of visitors attended.