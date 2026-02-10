The curtain has closed on Aberdyfi Players’ 2026 pantomime.
‘Pinocchio’ ran for six successful performances at Neuadd Dyfi, and the final curtain came down on Saturday, 7 February.
Aberdyfi resident Doris O’Keefe, who took some fantastic photographs of the cast in action, said the curtains closed “to resounding cheers from an audience who were on their feet in enthusiastic approval”.
Chairman of Aberdyfi Players, Louis Hiatt, told Doris: “We've had four absolute sell out shows this year - it's been amazing.
"I am immensely proud of Aberdyfi Players. Everyone involved has worked so hard over the previous months to produce this year's panto, 'Pinocchio'.
“All that effort comes to fruition over six nights of fun and laughter amidst a great community spirit.”
He added: “The Players continue to evolve. This year has seen changes across the board - new faces both on stage and backstage, roles being re-shuffled, and new ideas taking centre stage.
"I'd like to give a huge thankyou to all; to everyone involved with The Players and especially to our fantastic, loyal audiences. Your support keeps the wonderful Aberdyfi Panto tradition alive year after year."
" This year we've had an incredible run of great performances. We've all enjoyed every minute and hopefully so have our audiences!"
" We certainly put on a show, and look forward to doing it all again next year!"
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.