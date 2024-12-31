The Aberdyfi Players are ready to present their 30th anniversary pantomime, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.
Tickets go on sale from 8 January for the show, described as a 2025 reimagining of their 1994 script.
The Players have gained a widespread reputation for their productions, notably the annual pantomime.
Their base is at the Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdovey which is used for meetings, rehearsals and performances. Newcomers of all ages are always welcome to join as actors, chorus, wardrobe assistants or backstage crew.
Over the past 30 years, this grassroots community effort has grown into a beloved local attraction, delighting audiences each January and February.
A spokesperson for the Players said: “What started as a simple conversation among parents at the school gates of Aberdyfi Primary School in 1994 quickly turned into a creative outlet for the community.
“The first pantomime was likely modest, but its success laid the foundation for an enduring tradition. Each year, the Aberdyfi Players bring together residents of all ages to produce a lively, family-friendly show filled with humour, music, and the unique charm of village life.
“The annual pantomime has become a cornerstone of Aberdyfi's cultural calendar, drawing locals and visitors alike to the village hall.
“The Players are celebrated not only for their theatrical productions but also for the way they foster community spirit, collaboration, and creativity. From colourful costumes and handmade sets to original scripts and spirited performances, the pantomimes showcase the talent and dedication of the Aberdyfi community.
“The 30-year milestone is a testament to the enduring popularity and importance of this tradition, which continues to bring joy and unity to the village.”
The group’s upcoming show is from their original scripts played in 1994 with a modern twist, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ will involve some of the original cast members from 30 years ago.
The show is on Friday, 31 January, Saturday, 1 February, Friday, 7 February and Saturday, 8 February. Search ‘Aberdyfi Players’ for more.