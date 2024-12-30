A tractor run renamed in memory of 21-year-old Llwyngwril soldier Jack Wilkes has raised £12,857.50 so far.
The money raised at The Jack Wilkes Memorial Tractor Run on 22 December - formerly Tywyn Tractor Run - will be split between Young Lives vs Cancer and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).
The local community was devastated last October when Jack, a former Dolgellau Juniors player turned Royal Welsh Fusilier, died of cancer.
Jack’s dad David said: “It was amazing to see so many people supporting the tractor run despite the weather.
“We were sad but also full of pride.
“We can't thank everyone enough for their generosity and support, and the organisers for coming up with idea to have the tractor run in Jack's name. It means the world to us.
“The staggering amount of money raised will help so many.
“Jack would be so pleased to know the part he's played in raising so much.”
Gillian Williams said: “On behalf of organisers Rhys Wyn Williams, Karen Darby, John Williams, Mark Greaves and myself I want to thank everyone for coming out in the horrible weather and supporting this amazing event. What a community, you are all fantastic.
“We would like to thank The Victorian Slipway and its staff for putting on such a brilliant day, and Cegin Shan for doing a brilliant job feeding everyone.
“A massive thank you to the guys parking the tractors. You are all brilliant and so efficient, and not forgetting those guys stood on corners controlling the traffic, thank you. Everyone who grabbed a bucket and went around collecting donations, thank you. To the girls doing the raffle tickets, again you are all fab!
“Thank you Ed and Dave for keeping everything running smoothly.
“When you have a team like we have it all runs so smoothly and we are so grateful.
“To the tractor drivers, thank you for putting so much work into decorating your tractors and turning up, there wouldn’t be a tractor run if you all didn’t make such an effort so thank you all.
“Thank you to Gareth Wyn Jones for coming all the way to Tywyn to judge and giving a generous donation, we are very grateful.
“The Best Dressed Tractor went to Dilwyn Pugh who very kindly donated his prize money into the charities. Best Dressed Driver was Tim Kendal who also very kindly donated back to charity, thank you both, it is very much appreciated.”
She added: “We were amazed with the response we had to sponsoring a tractor. Thank you all for supporting this tractor run.
“Lastly thank you everyone who donated. We are still counting the money.”
She added: “I know Jack would have been smiling down on us and be feeling very proud of his home community.
“It was a very emotional day for us all and for his mum, dad and brother a very tough, emotional day but they left filled with so much pride so thank you all for showing them so much love and support.”