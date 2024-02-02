On Friday, 16 February, AberOpera and Cyngor Ceulanamaesmawr present AberOpera yn y Pictiwrs/at the Movies in Neuadd Goffa, Talybont.
Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7pm, are available on the door.
This concert will be a selection of popular operatic arias and choruses that have all been used in films or adverts, so a light-hearted quiz for anyone who would like have a go at guessing where they have heard these pieces before will be included – no operatic knowledge is required!
There will also be some additional performances from local youngsters.
The proceeds will be going towards Cronfa Cae Bach for much needed repairs and refurbishment to the local play area, so everyone is welcome to join for a fun evening with excellent music and the chance to demonstrate your film knowledge.
AberOpera is a group of amateur singers who love opera and perform around the Aberystwyth area raising money for charity, with programmes of familiar favourites and delightful discoveries.
"We would love you to come and join us at one of our concerts - new singers are always welcome too!” a group spokesperson said.
For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.