The project’s work demonstrates that prophetic poetry attributed to Merlin was still being composed in Wales in the fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth centuries and a variety of concerns are expressed. In one poem Merlin laments ‘the failure of the vines of the vineyards and the corruption of the earth and the early trees and the crops’, and in another there is concern that after the ‘two Harry’s’ (Henry VII and Henry VIII) there would be ‘no one further of the blood’.