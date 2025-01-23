Film festivals will entertain communities across Ceredigion and Gwynedd, thanks to Film Exhibitor Funding from the development agency for Welsh film.
Ffilm Cymru Wales provides support to independent film exhibitors to entertain and inspire people with a greater choice of films. As part of the organisation’s commitment to innovation, inclusion and sustainability, their Film Exhibitor Fund encourages cinemas and film festivals to develop their work in an evolving sector, connecting their local communities through cinema.
Last year Ffilm Cymru Wales funded eight cinemas and film festivals, including Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Cellb’s celebration of Welsh film, music and language in memory of Emyr Glyn Williams.
In their second round for 2024/25, Ffilm Cymru Wales has awarded Film Exhibitor Funding to in Ceredigion and Gwynedd to Sheba Soul Ensemble and WOW Film Festival 2025.
The Sheba Soul Ensemble collective of film educators will host 12 FLY! Black Film Club screenings in non-traditional spaces across Aberystwyth, Bangor, Haverfordwest, Newport and Swansea. The programme will connect local communities with the work of Black film-makers from around the world, and feature Q&As, creative writing, dance sessions and craft workshops.
WOW Film Festival, Wales’ longest-running film festival will bring world cinema to venues across Aberystwyth, Bangor, Cardigan and Fishguard this March. While exploring themes of peace and trust through global cinema, the festival will include an Ecosinema programme of environmental films and discussions, and a selection of Welsh films.
In addition to funding, Ffilm Cymru Wales provides support, guidance and opportunities for cinemas and film festivals. Their next online networking session for film exhibitors will discuss ideas for making Welsh cinemas more environmentally sustainable. Green Tea takes place on 20 February.
The next round of Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Film Exhibitor Funding will open on 28 April with an application deadline of 4 July. Find out more at www.ffilmcymruwales.com/