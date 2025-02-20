An exhibition has moved from Aberystwyth to Cardigan where it will remain until 6 March.
The Guildhall hosts ‘Ceredigion on Canvas’, a county-wide arts project in which members of HAHAV’s Aberystwyth textile group present their ‘imagined landscape’ of Ceredigion.
After learning about felting and using recycled material, a fantasy island was created through weeks of work, experimentation and laughter.
Lead artist Becky Knight said: “We were asked to think about our relationship to where we live. The group wanted to create something that combined the natural beauty of Ceredigion, its countryside and coast, but also have fun with myths. The island has its own dragon guarding it and a funicular railway created from old zips.”
The creation was one of nine art projects which saw hospice charity HAHAV and local Arts in Health organisation HAUL working with vulnerable communities including people with life limiting illness, carers and the bereaved.
The project was supported by the UK’s Levelling Up programme, the Shared Prosperity Fund for Mid-Wales and Ceredigion County Council.
Arts as therapy has been used since the 1940s. Eighty per cent of project participants said they felt improved wellbeing and a greater sense of connection from taking part.
HAHAV Living Well Manager, Susie Scott, said: “We really wanted to showcase the work our groups produced. This project saw us working with many different arts from animation, photography, writing and illustration. Arts in whatever form enables people to express and communicate and in doing so, to be part of wider cultural conversations.”
HAUL’s Arts Facilitator, Bryn Jones, said: “This specific project enabled HAUL to work in partnership with HAHAV to create a successful and inspiring county-wide arts project for people who don’t normally have this level of access to creative activities.”
The ‘Cynefin’ exhibition has moved from Ceredigion Museum to the Guildhall in Cardigan.