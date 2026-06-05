Plans for new horse breeding sheds in north Pembrokeshire for “the longest continuously run Welsh pony stud in the world” - originally based in Aberystwyth - which is seeking to relocate to the county, have been given the go-ahead.
In an application recommended for approval at the June meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, permission was sought for the construction of an agricultural buildings for horse breeding stables at Let Wen, Felindre Farchog.
A supporting statement said a typical stable building to house breeding horses was sought, along with a building for feed, dung and implements to keep and maintain the horses within the site and two additional buildings proposed for general storage of items to run the agricultural business.
Detailing the background to the application, it said: “The horses on this site are breeding horses and the business trades under the name The Ceulan Stud and is the longest continuously run Welsh Pony Stud in the world.
“The business originally operated near to Aberystwyth, before relocating to Rhondda Cynon Taf for over 62 years.
“The business has now bought land in north Pembrokeshire and seeks to relocate here.
“The proposed site allows for safe breeding of the stock, with the surrounding land being used for turning out the stock, which are only brought in to breed.”
The application was brought for committee consideration as it was recommended for approval despite objections from local community council Nevern on the grounds including it being “a very large complex on a greenfield site,” with a loss of valuable agricultural land, and concerns about accessibility to and from the highway.
An officer report recommending approval said that “the proposal is not considered unduly visually intrusive within the context of the surrounding agricultural landscape.”
The application was conditionally approved by committee members.
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