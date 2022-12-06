A selection of paintings and drawings by Aberystwyth artist Kim James-Williams are on show the Rhiannon Gallery, Tregaron.
Kim went to Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth where she was taught by Ann Williams and Mr Pasmore. She remembers them both as being major influences in her career, and they encouraged her to pursue art.
She recalls how Mr Pasmore would ask his pupils to stand on a chair in his class and say out loud, ‘I am the greatest artist in the world!’ Kim hasn’t looked back since!
She went on to study at Carmarthen College of Art and Winchester School of Art. She was able to visit London’s major galleries from there, and did so virtually every weekend while studying on her three-year degree course.
Many well-known tutors from London art schools came to teach at Winchester too. Reflecting on this time, when she discovered her own style, Kim said: “I have always loved drawing and draw every day. This was also a period when I could experiment with ink and paint.
“It was a great time to expand my practice.”
Since returning to Aberystwyth, getting married, having children and teaching, Kim has maintained a steady outpouring of art work, but she has never stopped learning and improving her skills.
“I also did an MA at the Aberystwyth School of Art where I was able to explore print making techniques and went to regular life drawing sessions,” Kim explained.
Kim has spent most of her adult life in west Wales but, when she was a child, she lived in Holland, Gabon, Spain and Venezuela.
“My father worked as a geologist, so we moved a lot when I was little.”
Kim prefers to stay in one place now, as she explained. “Today I just want to stay in one place. I find my inspiration here, by the sea, in Aberystwyth.”
Kim lives near the harbour and finds the views from her home give her endless ideas for her work. She is also a regular sea swimmer and often takes a dip in the water.
“I just love the feeling of complete exhilaration from a plunge into the waves, no matter what time of the year,” she said.
Many of Kim’s recent paintings have been of groups of people taking a dip in the sea.
“During the pandemic so many more people were discovering sea swimming and still enjoy it. There is a regular gang who meet in the morning on the prom. We have such a good time.”
Alongside Kim’s work there is art from a number of other artists featured in the Tregaron exhibition.
“I am so pleased to be showing work at Rhiannon’s gallery in this Christmas show with so many talented artists from this area,” Kim said of the exhibition.
“There are paintings, drawings and ceramics in the gallery which are all for sale.
“It is a real treat to see.”
The Rhiannon Gallery, Tregaron is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10am to 5pm most days, and the exhibition is on until the new year. It closes in January but the exhibition will still be there for two weeks when they reopen in February.
Find out more about Kim James-Williams work on Instagram pages, at kimjamesart.co.uk or at Rhiannon.co.uk and the current exhibition page.
To feature in First Person,
or to nominate someone who should,