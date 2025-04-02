Kirsten Adam, Head of Young People's Programmes at the National Theatre, said, "We are delighted to be celebrating the landmark 30th anniversary of National Theatre Connections with theatres across the UK. Whether this is the first rung on the ladder to a glittering career on the stage, or the mechanism that builds confidence in a young person to go on and embrace challenges later in life, youth theatre is the foundation that allows young people to flourish and develop. We can't wait to witness the talent and creativity that these groups will bring both on and off stage this Spring".