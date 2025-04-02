Aberystwyth Arts Centre will welcome schools and Youth Theatre groups to celebrate 30 years of National Theatre Connections.
Youngsters aged 13-19 will take to the Theatr y Werin stage as part of this year’s National Theatre Connections programme. The annual nationwide youth theatre festival champions the talent of youngsters across the UK.
On Saturday, 12 and Monday, 14 April, Aberystwyth Arts Centre present performances from the Torch Youth Theatre, who perform ‘Ravers’ by Rikki Beadle-Blair, Ysgol Aberconwy, who present ‘Brain Play’ by Chloë Lawrence-Taylor and Paul Sirett, The Loft Arts, and their production of ‘YOU 2.0’ by Alys Metcalf and Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s own Youth Theatre, who will perform ‘No Regret’s by Gary McNair.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre is one of 33 theatres across the UK joining this year’s celebrations, with over 5,500 young people from 275 companies and schools having the chance to perform on professional stages. As headline partner for the Connections programme, BNP Paribas aims to make art accessible to all young people across the UK through their AccessArt25 programme.
Regional festivals will take place at partner theatres nationwide until 12 May, culminating in a festival at the National Theatre in June.
To celebrate the talent on display nationwide this spring, 10 youth theatre groups will be invited to perform their version of one of this year’s plays at the National Theatre from 24-28 June.
Over 125,000 young people nationwide have taken part in Connections over the past three decades, giving young people first-hand experience in all aspects of staging and performing a new play. Esteemed alumni include David Oyelowo, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Callum Scott Howells and Keira Knightley.
Each year 10 new plays are commissioned that explore contemporary themes relevant to young people, creating a cannon of over 235 scripts specifically for young people to perform. Previous playwrights include Alice Birch, Chris Bush, James Graham and Lenny Henry. Connections also takes place internationally, with festivals being hosted in seven countries spanning three continents.
Laura Oliver, Creative Learning Coordinator at the Arts Centre, said, “The Connections Festival is always a highlight of my year. It is great to welcome new and returning companies to the festival and provide these young people with the opportunity to work in a professional theatre and give them the chance to grow and shine on stage”
Kirsten Adam, Head of Young People's Programmes at the National Theatre, said, "We are delighted to be celebrating the landmark 30th anniversary of National Theatre Connections with theatres across the UK. Whether this is the first rung on the ladder to a glittering career on the stage, or the mechanism that builds confidence in a young person to go on and embrace challenges later in life, youth theatre is the foundation that allows young people to flourish and develop. We can't wait to witness the talent and creativity that these groups will bring both on and off stage this Spring".
Book your free tickets to the Connection Festival at Aberystwyth Arts Centre at https://aberystwythartscentre-creativelearning.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173656862.