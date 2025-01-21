A gripping dramatisation is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre next month.
Members of the Aberystwyth Arts Centre Community Theatre will present ‘The Suspicions of Mr Whicher’ on Friday, 7 and Saturday, 8 February.
The play is described as a tale of murder, secrets and the search for truth.
It is the summer of 1860 and we find ourselves in an elegant country house.
Tragedy strikes and a young boy is found dead in an outside privy.
All clues point towards the murderer being a member of the grieving household. Called to the scene is the most celebrated detective of his day, Jonathan Whicher, from Scotland Yard. But this case challenges him in ways he's never been challenged before.
This gripping murder mystery, inspired by the real-life case of Constance Kent of 1860 captivated audiences on ITV in 2011. Aberystwyth Arts Centre's Community Theatre are bringing the suspense to the stage and unravelling the dark secrets of this Victorian-era crime via this compelling stage adaptation of Kate Summerscale's gripping bestseller.
Director, Richard Hull said: “Aberystwyth has a tradition for producing fine actors, and first-class community performances. This murder mystery will not disappoint on that front!
“This fast-paced play is filled with intrigue and suspense and is an excellent showcase for the talents of the local area, as well as giving the opportunity for audiences to view a future classic live in Aberystwyth.’’
Performances are on Friday, February 2025, 7.30pm, and Saturday, 8 February 2025, at 2.30 and 7.30pm. Tickets: £15 and £13 (concessions) – inclusive of booking fee.
This is an adaptation by Alexandra Wood of Kate Summerscale’s The Suspicions of Mr Whicher.
An amateur production by arrangement with Nick Hearn Books, details about Jack Whicher and the case can be accessed at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Whicher