A climate change anthology will launch in Aberystwyth next week.
The charity Sustainable Wales/Cymru Gynaliadwy brings its climate change anthology to Aberystwyth Arts Centre at 7.45pm on Tuesday, 13 February, with readings and music by editor Robert Minhinnick and Welsh writers.
The anthology, Gorwelion/Shared Horizons, comprises writings with global reference, from Caithness in Scotland to Tamil Nadu in India.
Robert said of the book: “Climate change affects everyone. Writers were commissioned to look outside their front doors and describe the present and imagine the same scene in the future.”
This is a free event in the Round Studio at Aberystwyth Arts Centre at 7.45pm.