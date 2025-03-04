Aberystwyth Arts Centre is getting ready to reveal the title of this year’s summer season show.
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the musical’ last year followed on 2023’s production of ‘Brassed Off’. But what does 2025 have in store for theatre fans?
Well, Aberystwyth Arts Centre isn’t ready to reveal the name of the show just yet, but they have released a clue in the form of the video. Have a look and see if you can guess what this year’s show will be...
Hugh Owen Library and Aberystwyth Arts Centre ((Geograph / Ian Capper))