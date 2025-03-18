WE’LL be dancing down the yellow brick road and ending up somewhere over the rainbow this summer, thanks to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
After some teasing of the show’s title, the venue announced on Wednesday, 19 March, that this year’s professional Summer Season show will be ‘The Wizard of Oz’.
Richard Cheshire returns to direct, and he is looking forward to it.
“This is a vibrant, lively and exciting dramatisation of the award-winning classic, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, he told the ‘Cambrian News.
“The original MGM film is one of the most popular films of all time, and the musical is one of the most loved shows in this genre.
“I am looking forward to working with a professional cast who will be playing the iconic roles of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as they try to outwit the Wicked Witch of the West.
“I am also looking forward to working with some young people and talented members of the community who will take on the roles of the Munchkins and the citizens of Oz.”
Deputy Director, Louise Amery, said: “We're very much looking forward to travelling to the Land of Oz for the arts centre's 2025 summer production, and to welcoming Richard Cheshire back to direct the show.
“The arts centre has been presenting a big summer season show since 1980, and it's great to be able to bring together a large professional cast and crew to work alongside young and emerging talent from the region.
“After the huge success of the film ‘Wicked’, this is an opportunity for those new to the story to find out 'what happens next'!”
Following on from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ last year and ‘Brassed Off’ in 2023, this year’s summer season show promises, once again, to entertain audience members of all ages, and this production promises to be the hot ticket this summer, with a live band, spectacular scenery, costumes, lighting and more.
There will also be a search for the perfect pooch to play Toto the dog!
“The arts centre summer season is back, bigger and bolder than ever before,” Richard added.
“I really wanted to direct ‘The Wizard of Oz because it is just a brilliant, heart-warming, enchanting, family show.”
‘The Wizard of Oz’ will open at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 9 August. It will run throughout the whole of August, with matinees on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm, and evening shows, at 7pm, from Tuesday-Saturday, available until 30 August.
So join the soon to be announced professional cast and crew on the yellow brick road and over the rainbow to the Land of Oz, where Dorothy and her faithful dog Toto are joined by new friends Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as she tries to find her way home.
The arts centre promise you an evening of wonderful music, wicked witches (and good ones too), and the high production values that Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Summer Shows are renowned for.