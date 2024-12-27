‘OH WHAT A NIGHT!’ returns to Aberystwyth in February, ready to take you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more. Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
‘OH WHAT A NIGHT!’ combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia which always leaves audiences wanting more. Don’t miss the ultimate celebration of one of the world’s greatest Rock & Roll bands!