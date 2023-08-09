Meleri and Sion keep holiday accommodation called Cae Bach and use it to support other local businesses. She is a member of Aberystwyth Athletics Club, and thanks to the support of her fellow runners in the club she has completed several half marathons. She enjoys horse riding along the lands of Cwm Rheidol in the company of her daughters. She is very interested in fashion and likes to sew clothes. She also enjoys socializing with family and friends.