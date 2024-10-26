The audience at Aberystwyth Arts Centre went back in time to the 1990s on 25 October for The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show, and what a show it was!
Five fantastic performers took to the stage for a night full of hits from Westlife, Take That, Blue, Five, Boyzone, NSYNC and more. They even included some famous girl bands songs (The Spice Girls and Bewitched) in their extensive repertoire.
Impressive staging, choreography, lighting, video screens and some excellent 90s outfits cemented the era.
From the start and for most of the show, the enthusiastic performers had the audience on their feet singing and dancing the night away.
My only complaint - shared by quite a few people I overheard during the interval - was the volume of the music. The boys had great voices, showcased in quieter moments, but booming tracks overshadowed them in places.
Apart from that I have no complaints and I would see this show again.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.