Prepare for an unforgettable evening of festive cheer as Cantorion Ger y Lli bring their Christmas concert to Llanbadarn.
Nadolig Cantorion Ger y Lli on 1 December at 6.30pm sees this talented choir - finalists in S4C's prestigious Côr Cymru competition - alongside an exceptional line-up.
Joining them are Llaneurgain Brass Band, proud Section 1 National Champions of Great Britain, along with Llanilar Primary School Choir, harpist Heledd Davies, and the much-loved Aberystwyth Male Voice Choir.
Cantorion Ger y Lli Musical Director Gregory Vearey-Roberts said: “Cantorion Ger y Lli are glad to be holding a Christmas event at Llanbadarn Fawr Church once again, 20 years since we held our very first Christmas concert there.
“We are very pleased to be joined by the fantastic Llaneurgain Brass Band, who are simply superb. We’re also thrilled to welcome Ysgol Llanilar, Aberystwyth Male Voice Choir, and harpist Heledd Davies. It should be a fantastic evening!”