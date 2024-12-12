Staff and pupils at Aberystwyth Arts Centre have been congratulated for pulling together to put on the Ballet School’s production of ‘Cinderella’ at 24 hours’ notice following its postponement during Storm Darragh.
The youngsters had been due to perform ‘Cinderella’ three times across 7 and 8 December but the storm forced the closure of the arts centre and the postponement of the show they had been working so hard on for months.
However, the talented team pulled together on Monday to reschedule the performances to Tuesday, 10 December.
Arts Centre director David Wilson thanked the staff and also offered his “heartfelt appreciation to the parents and children for their understanding and patience during what was a difficult time for so many”.
“When Storm Darragh left the Arts Centre without electricity or mobile signal, and made travelling treacherous, we had no alternative but to cancel the shows.
“However, we really wanted our talented young dancers to have that special opportunity to show how much they’ve learned and developed this term.
“So, with just 24 hours notice, the teachers, production team, chaperones, front of house, box office and staff embraced the challenges to reschedule the shows.
“And what a triumph it was. Congratulations to all involved, and what a fabulous demonstration of the Aberystwyth spirit in pulling out all the stops to make it happen.
“We’re hoping that the rest of the winter will bring better weather and that everyone will be able to enjoy the remainder of our festive programme.
“Despite the challenges, we’re confident that when they do occur, we can rise to meet them thanks to the support of our amazing community and the staff here.”