Last month, Aberystwyth resident Mandy McAnulty complained of accidentally making the “most expensive Tiramisu my family has ever eaten” after falling victim to a £60 fine after stopping at B&M for 16 minutes.
She wasn’t the first shopper to receive a fine for using the Parc y Llyn retail park - in the new year, a local vicar also received the same unwelcome mail from parking company, UK Parking Control.
Mandy said: “It was the only item I bought and paid in cash, and I can't find the receipt.
“I've searched high and low for the B&M coffee receipt, but I'm sure it's been binned.
“Why would I need to keep it???!!!
“I'm therefore resigned to the fact that, despite having lodged an appeal, I will ultimately have to pay the fine.
Prior to Christmas, B&M extended their shopping hours, but this extended the hours beyond the adjacent car park’s opening hours, exclusive to customers only.
Mandy and the vicar both parked before 8am on the week before Christmas, and both received fines which would grow to £100 if not paid swiftly.
Mandy appealed the fine after the Cambrian News’ story about the vicar’s plight - and both fines were eventually cancelled by the parking company.
UK Parking Control have repeatedly not responded to requests to comment, but B&M responded in an unapologetic tone, that “it is unfortunate that restrictions and charges need to be imposed due to non-B&M customers using the car park, and customers using our car park as a base while they continue shopping etc with other retailers or attending other appointments.”
