Aberystwyth Arts Centre has won the award for Best Family Arts Activity at the Fantastic Family Awards 2024.
The award is for the centre’s ‘Teulu’ (‘Family’) exhibition, held in Gallery 1 in March.
‘Teulu’ saw families working with Aberystwyth Arts Centre to co-curate a major exhibition that took inspiration and showed works from collections at National Library of Wales, National Museum Wales and the School of Art, Museums and Galleries, Aberystwyth University.
The project broke new ground, was innovative and tried to find new models of working that put the public at the heart of decision-making. At its core, the aim was breaking down barriers that prevent family audiences from enjoying and taking part in the arts.