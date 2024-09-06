The Chinese in Wales Association (CIWA) will deliver an event at the National Library of Wales around the Chinese Mid-autumn Festival or Moon Festival.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is also sometimes called the Mooncake Festival. After Chinese New Year, it is the second most important festival in China. Families reunite, enjoy special dinners, eat mooncakes, worship the moon and light paper lanterns.
The library will host workshops and experiences for visitors to enjoy, so join organisers to celebrate Chinese culture in Wales through activities such as dragon puppet making, Chinese arrows, Chinese calligraphy, dragon dancing, Chinese folk dance and Chinese musical instruments.
The festival takes place at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth on Thursday, 19 September at 3pm.
This event is free, but please consider making a donation.
Every contribution helps the National Library to carry out its work.
“Thank you for your support,” a library spokesperson said.
Tickets are available to book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/hVdFEGPqRXHY