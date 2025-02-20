An Aberystwyth man’s calendars have raised hundreds of pounds for a Ceredigion-based art charity.
Photographer and wildlife enthusiast John Ibbotson donated money from the sale of two of his calendars to HAUL Arts in Health.
Established in 1995, HAUL aims to promote the arts in health care at all levels to promote wellbeing.
HAUL Arts Facilitator Bryn Jones said: “A huge thanks from all at HAUL to the amazing John Ibbotson who raised over £800 for HAUL Arts in Health through the sale of his two calendars which feature local sunsets and wildlife scenes.
“This will make a huge difference for HAUL to continue our work in the locality.
“The other charity to benefit from his efforts this year was the Wildlife Trust.”