Auditions are underway for the Wardens Aberystwyth pantomime, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.
Yesterday evening (Friday, 17 April), teenagers from the town and surrounding areas auditioned to be dancers in the theatre company’s next offering, which will be performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in January 2027.
Director Richard Cheshire, Musical Director Elinor Powell, Choreographer Charlotte Davies and Assistant to the Director Sonia Dobson auditioned the youngsters who learned a routine to a Tina Turner song.
Commenting on her previous experience of being in the Wardens’ pantomime and this year’s audition, Alisha Aydogmus said: “I think the pantomime is a community where everyone can come together to perform and it makes me feel really good.
“The audition this year was lovely, not a nerve-wracking experience, and I really enjoyed it.”
Nansi Fychan said: “I love everything about panto. The whole process is great. It’s so nice to be auditioning again.”
Erin Hesden-Kenny said: “Panto is so much fun. And it’s lovely as well because you meet so many people and become really good friends.”
Mared Pugh said: “I am enjoying auditioning to be a dancer. I have been in the panto before, in the chorus, and it is so much fun. I really enjoy it.”
More auditions take place today, Saturday, 18 April. Those hoping to secure a principal role or a part in the chorus will sing, dance and act their way through the day in a bid to secure a part in the company.
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