‘Pobol y Cwm’ celebrates 50 years this year and BBC Wales, S4C and the National Library of Wales are searching for a copy of the first episode, broadcast on 16 October 1974.
At the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd on 7 August,
Professor Jamie Medhurst from Aberystwyth University, who is also Chair of the National Library’s Broadcast Archive Academic Panel said: “Unfortunately, it wasn’t the norm to keep archive copies of material in the early days of TV broadcasting, and therefore we don’t have a copy of the first episode, as far as we know. We’re asking anyone who could have a copy of those first episodes to get in touch with us at the National Library.
“Someone may have artefacts or promotional material from the early days. It would be wonderful to see them and help build the collection as part of the broadcast archive.