Stars of Pobol Y Cwm past and present will appear in Pwllheli and Aberystwyth to celebrate 50 years of the popular TV show.
Ad/Lib Cymru, in collaboration with BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Studios, is proud to present 'Noson yng Cwmni Pobol Y Cwm: Ddoe a Heddiw', a chat show on stage with current cast members and also faces from the past.
Soap opera Pobol y Cwm started in October 1974. The series was created by John Hefin and Gwenlyn Parry.
It is the longest running TV soap opera produced by the BBC.
It was originally broadcast on BBC Cymru (now BBC One Wales) transferring to S4C in November 1982.
The programme focuses on the residents of Cwmderi - a close-knit community in west Wales.
Pobol y Cwm is one of the most watched programs on S4C. In 1994 it was shown across the whole of the United Kingdom for three months on BBC Two with English subtitles.
For a short period in 1992, the series was broadcast in a 7pm slot on Nederland 3 TV (The Netherlands), under the title De Vallei (The Valley).
On 25 September 2019, the soap reached a milestone when it aired its 8,000th episode. On 16 October 2024, the show celebrates its 50th anniversary. Stage shows to celebrate this historic milestone will be presented by two familiar faces from days gone by - Ieuan Rhys (Sgt James) and Phyl Harries (Ken Coslett).
Chatting, reminiscing, funny stories - behind and in front of the cameras - laughter, and the occasional song will make these nights to remember.
The live shows are sponsored by S4C.
Watch 'Noson yng Cwmni Pobol Y Cwm: Ddoe a Heddiw' at Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on 19 October and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 29 October.
The Pwllheli show will feature Gaynor Morgan Rees (Nerys Cadwaladr), Sue Roderick (Cassie) Sera Cracroft (Eileen), Mark Flanagan (Jinx) Marged Esli (Nansi), Cadfan Roberts (Glan), Hywel Emrys (Derek) and Beth Robert (Lisa).
Aberystwyth’s show features Andrew Teilo (Hywel), Nia Caron (Anita), Jonathan Nefydd (Colin), Glan Davies (Clem), Gillian Elisa (Sabrina) and Rhian Morgan (Carol).