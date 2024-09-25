Following on from their special concert in Aberystwyth in 2023 as part of the BBC Proms series, the Arts Centre is pleased to welcome the Gesualdo Six back to the venue.
The group’s latest show is called ‘Wishing Tree’ and comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 10 October at 7pm.
Embark on a captivating vocal journey with The Gesualdo Six as they curate a collection of exquisite vocal concert pieces.
Experience Renaissance works celebrating nature and love by Cornish and Byrd, alongside lyrical melodies by Ferrabosco and Gibbons.
Discover how contemporary composers breathe life into verses by Christina Rossetti and Kathleen Jamie. Immerse yourself in skilful re-imaginings of traditional British folk songs that beautifully tie the sequence together.
Please contact Aberystwyth Arts Centre to book, and if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.
The running time is 100 minutes including a 15 minute interval.