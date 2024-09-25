It’s juicing season in the Dyfi Valley and there’s plenty of events to help you with that pile of apples.
Community group Gelli Deg Dyfi are hosting apple-pressing events it’s second year over the next few weeks, including at Cletwr Cafe in Tre’r Ddol as part of their Apple Day from 11-3-pm on 29 September.
They will be at Edible Mach Maethlon’s harvest festival at Machynlleth’s Y Plas on 5 October from 11-4pm.
On 6 October they’ll be at the Taj Mahal Community Hwb for pasteurising and bottling, or find them in Glantwymyn on 13 October from 3-6pm at the Dovey Valley Hotel.
Gelli Deg committee member Claire Anthony said: “We ask that people bring a bucket (or three!) of damage-free apples, washed and ready to go into a communal press, and clean containers to take away juice.
“As an unfunded voluntary group we are suggesting a donation of 25p per litre of juice to help us cover our costs of insurance and fuel, but we would never turn anyone away for lack of funds.
“If anyone has a large amount of apples they are eager to press I suggest they contact us at [email protected] to see if we are able to arrange a private press.”
Gelli Deg Dyfi are a voluntary group passionate about trees, food and community, planting frut and nut trees in public spaces across the Dyfi Valley, founded in 2021.