Scottish-Canadian jazz singer Alison Burns and British fingerstyle guitarist Martin Taylor will perform at Cardigan’s Rhosygilwen on 18 October.
The ‘Songs for Nature’ tour shares the name of their new album, which is described as a collection of timeless jazz standards and a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of the natural world and the creative souls it has influenced.
“This album is not just about great love but more about the protection of all animals and nature,” said Alison.
“Through the timeless music and enchanting lyrics of these carefully hand-picked songs, we began to create a musical love letter to the natural world.
“The beauty and delicate balance of nature become ever clearer when we see ourselves as a part of it and not apart from it so as not to be indifferent to animals and the planet’s precious ecosystems”.
Martin adds: “Alison and I are both very passionate about nature, the environment, and the protection of all animal and plant life. This music reflects our love of nature and the gratitude we feel for being born on this unique planet. We are surrounded by miracles, and we are part of that miracle. We share this music to remind ourselves of the importance of being in harmony with nature and, through that connection, seeing our place within this miracle”.
Alison brings a smoky, sultry, and understated delivery to the music. Her acclaimed albums captured the essence of jazz divas like Julie London and Ella Fitzgerald but with a modern sensibility that resonates globally, underscoring her unique ability to marry the spirit of a bygone jazz age with a contemporary and wide-reaching appeal.
Martin Taylor, described by Pat Metheny as one of the most spectacular solo guitar players in the history of the instrument, co-pilots this journey. Taylor, a virtuoso whose fingers dance over strings with a finesse that’s both heart-stopping and profound, ensures that ‘Songs for Nature’ is imbued with the touch of a master craftsman.
See Alison and Martin at Rhosygilwen on Friday, 18 October at 7.30pm.