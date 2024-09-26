WORK has begun converting a former carpet store into a 24-hour gym in Aberystwyth.
Snap Fitness says it aims to breathe new life into the vacant Carpetright store on Parc y Llyn retail park and plans to open in December.
The 10,000 square foot gym will be packed with state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, including large-screen treadmills.
The gym will also create new jobs and is independently owned by franchisee Brinderjeet Gill, who already operates multiple Snap Fitness sites.
“We’re excited to be able to bring Snap Fitness to Aberystwyth,” said Brinderjeet.
“Snap Fitness prides itself on community and people can expect a gym where people of all abilities can feel comfortable and welcome in.
“The gym is now taking shape and we can’t wait to open in December. We will be creating a safe, vibrant and inspiring space for people to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.”
The gym aims to have equipment for all types of exercisers, including a spacious free weights area, cardio zone, functional training area and strength equipment machines. With group exercise classes included as part of your membership, the gym has two studios; one dedicated for group exercise and another for indoor cycling.