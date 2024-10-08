The Vale of Rheidol Railway is getting ready to host the Polar Express Train Ride.
Polar Productions in conjunction with Rail Events Inc. will bring the live show to Aberystwyth from 30 November.
This fully immersive theatre experience recreates the famous Christmas movie as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary, brought to you by Creative Director Gareth Walker.
The POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride will be bringing the characters from the famous film to life as it captures the joyful festive tale, as well as giving families the opportunity to travel by steam train on the spectacular Vale of Rheidol Railway here in the heart of Wales.
Popular with all ages, you can expect some heart-warming family fun and a truly special event for all generations, set to become one of Wales’ best Christmas experiences this year!
Trains run from 30 November to 24 December.
Enjoy a hot chocolate and cookie courtesy of dancing chefs, be entertained by singing and dancing characters recreating iconic scenes straight from the film and receive a visit from Father Christmas himself.
Llyr ap Iolo, Managing Director at The Vale of Rheidol Railway said: “We are very excited to be hosting Wales's first Polar Express Christmas Experience on our railway at Aberystwyth, we are working closely with the production company to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.”
Marie Gallop, Managing Director at Polar Productions added: “It’s a privilege for our team to bring the Polar Express Train Ride to Wales and the historic Vale of Rheidol Railway. We are very excited to bring The Polar Express magic to all this Christmas.”
Jarrette Ireland, Vice President and General Manager Rail Events, Inc./ Rail Events Productions Inc. said: "We are excited to work with Marie Gallop and her production team to bring THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride to the stunning Vale of Rheidol Railway. This officially licensed event in Wales, set against the backdrop of such a beautiful venue and historic railway, will elevate the magic of the holiday season for all our guests.”